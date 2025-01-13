Governor Signs Bill Into Law Making ‘Grooming’ Illegal

(ONN) – Ohio’s governor signed a bill that makes grooming illegal.

Grooming is defined as the act of an adult forging a relationship with a minor to entice or prepare them for sexual activity.

Governor DeWine signed House Bill 322 into law making it illegal.

The new law allows law enforcement to intervene in reported incidents before the relationships become physical.

Adults over the age of 18 are prohibited from engaging in the pattern of conduct with minors under 16.

Penalties range from misdemeanor to felony based on the nature of the relationship between the adult and the minor.