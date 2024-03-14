Governor Signs Executive Order Regarding Total Solar Eclipse

(From the Office of the Ohio Governor)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Executive Order 2024-04D to assure Ohioans the state is well-prepared for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, that will cross a 124-mile-wide band in the state of Ohio.

“The safety and well-being of Ohioans is always at the forefront of everything we do,” said Governor DeWine. “We have been preparing for the April 8th solar eclipse for several years to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime event can be safe and memorable for all.”

The Executive Order directs all State departments and agencies to be ready and prepared to ensure the health and safety of all Ohioans and visitors before, during, and after the eclipse. Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) is coordinating the state’s preparation and response to the event, and all law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond with necessary personnel and resources to assist local law enforcement in contributing to the safety and security of Ohio residents and tourists.

Only 21 total solar eclipses have crossed the lower 48 states during the existence of the United States of America. The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, and the next total solar eclipse will not pass through Ohio until the year 2099.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the state. The influx of visitors prompted state agencies to work together to ensure everyone is prepared and safe before, during, and after the event.

Travelers are urged to arrive early and stay late to avoid the heaviest traffic. Additional preparedness resources are available at eclipse.ohio.gov and events surrounding the eclipse can be found at ohio.org/eclipse.

OHIO EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

The Ohio EMA urges those traveling to see the eclipse to make a preparedness kit for their vehicle and include items like snacks, drinks, cash, cell phone chargers, and blankets.

Motorists should top off their fuel tank or fully charge their electric vehicle before heading out.

It’s also a good idea to have a family communication plan to ensure you know how to reconnect in case you get separated from friends or family at a large gathering. Make sure children have contact information for parents or guardians with them.

Finally, be aware of weather conditions and where you might seek shelter in the event of severe weather. Be sure to activate emergency alerting features on your mobile devices.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s Solar Eclipse site includes important safety information and other frequently asked questions about viewing the eclipse in Ohio.

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be fully staffed before, during, and after the eclipse to assist with traffic control. The agency is treating the solar eclipse like a major travel holiday by restricting roadwork and reducing the size of active work zones as much as possible to accommodate the extra traffic. There are locations where this isn’t possible. They include:

I-75 through Cincinnati and Dayton

I-70/71 in downtown Columbus

I-70 in Zanesville

I-475 on the southwest side of Toledo

Several projects in the Akron metro area on I-76, I-77, and SR 8.

Roads are expected to be congested before the eclipse as travelers begin to arrive at their viewing locations. However, the worst traffic congestion is expected to happen after the event is over as everyone tries to head home at the same time.

Travelers can find traffic alerts, construction zone locations, and more than 1,100 live traffic cameras on OHGO.com and the OHGO app.

Due to the potential for cell phone service interruptions, travelers are urged to have a paper map with them to assist with navigation.

OHIO TURNPIKE AND INFRASTRUCTURE COMMISSION

The Ohio Turnpike is a 241-mile toll road designated as I-90, I-80 and I-76 that runs east and west along the state’s northern corridor.

Lane closures, typically set for construction work zones and other maintenance projects, will not be permitted prior, during, or after the eclipse. Currently, a work zone is set for the Tinkers Creek bridge project both eastbound and westbound on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 185.6 in Summit County. Two of the three lanes will be open in both directions.

Like planning for peak travel days throughout the year, the Ohio Turnpike will be staffed by personnel providing roadside assistance to stranded motorists 24-hours a day. The Ohio Turnpike’s toll booths, 14 service plazas, and eight maintenance buildings will be staffed in anticipation of a high-volume traffic event.

Portable message signs will be placed at various locations along the toll road to keep travelers informed about traffic incidents, driving conditions, or to provide other roadway safety messages.

Participating restaurants at the Ohio Turnpike’s service plazas will extend their hours of operation and increase staffing and supplies. Gasoline and diesel fuel deliveries will also be increased.

For more information, visit www.ohioturnpike.org.

OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL

Troopers will be highly visible and ready to assist motorists in the days leading up to, during, and following the eclipse.

Stopping on the side of roads or exit ramps for non-emergencies is strictly prohibited. Do not attempt to view or capture the eclipse while driving.

Consider factors like traffic and travel time. Establishing a well-thought-out plan that includes departure times and routes can significantly reduce stress and enhance your overall experience.

Motorists can dial #677 in Ohio to report unsafe drivers or stranded motorists.

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Ohio state parks and wildlife areas will provide a great backdrop for the astronomical event. A list of Ohio state parks and wildlife areas in or near the path of totality can be found on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ website, along with information about camping sites, travel tips, and eclipse-related activities happening around Ohio.

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT

Ohio is ready to welcome visitors to experience all Ohio has to offer before, during, and after the eclipse. Visitors are encouraged to extend their stays and take advantage of the many events and activities happening across the state. With 55 Ohio counties in the path of totality, residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and explore. Viewing locations, eclipse celebrations, and other events are all featured on the Ohio, The Heart of it All’s eclipse landing page, complete with an interactive map for users to explore eclipse-related attractions.