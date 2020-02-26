Governor Signs Ohio Veterans Exemption Payment Act Into Law

(ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law called the Ohio Veterans Exemption Payment Act.

The bill exempts disabled veterans from paying state taxes on their disability severance pay.

It also allows them within the next two years to claim a one-time tax credit for previous years of paying the tax all the way back to 1991.

State Representative Nino Vitale, a Republican from Urbana, sponsored the bill.

He says a local priest who is a military vet brought the matter to his attention.