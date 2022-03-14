Governor Signs Permitless Carry Law

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that he signed a bill that allows Ohioans to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

Ohio lawmakers earlier in the month approved Senate Bill 215 and sent it to the governor.

With the governor’s signature, the bill will now become law in 90 days.

The new law allows people 21 and older in Ohio to carry a concealed gun without a permit as long as they lawfully possess the gun.

Previously, Ohioans needed eight hours of training and a background check to obtain a CCW permit from their local sheriff’s office.

The bill also removes a requirement to tell officers about the weapon during a traffic stop unless asked.

Many in law enforcement voiced their opposition to the bill, including the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, which believes it will create a greater threat to officer safety.