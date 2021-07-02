Governor Thanks National Guard For Helping Food Banks

Governor Mike DeWine is thanking Ohio’s National Guard troops for their help in distributing food to those who needed it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeWine visited several food banks on Friday to express his gratitude in person.

Guard members have been helping out with food distribution for nearly a year-and-a-half, helping to feed more than 2.9 million Ohioans.

The troops are now being transitioned out of their mission.

National Guard troops had been working side by side with West Ohio Food Bank staff, partner agencies, and volunteers since March 25th, 2020, all through the COVID pandemic.

“We have been so grateful to have the National Guard with us over the past year helping to assist our staff in getting food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said

West Ohio Food Bank CEO Tommie Harner.

With the mission of the National Guard now over, the West Ohio Food Bank is once again relying heavily on volunteers who are looking to give back to their communities.

People who want to volunteer should call 419-222-7946 or click here for more information.

On Thursday, July 8th there will be a food distribution at Upper Room Church of God at 520 West Bigelow Avenue in Findlay from 10 to 11:30 a.m.