Governor: The End Of Our Fight Is In View

Governor DeWine gave a special COVID-19 address on Thursday night, one year after the state’s battle with the virus began.

He said this has been a tough year, with many people having lost a parent, a grandparent, a sibling, a spouse, or even a child.

“Yet, through this most difficult year we did what Ohioans always do, we rallied together, we showed the world our Ohio grit.”

DeWine encouraged Ohioans to keep battling, saying the end of our fight is now in view.

He also gave a target for when the mask mandate and other health orders will be lifted.

He said when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will come off.

DeWine said the state was at 179 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday.

He said our path back is by each of us getting vaccinated when we can, and by each of us continuing to wear a mask in public.