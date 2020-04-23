Governor To Announce Plan To Reopen Businesses

Governor Mike DeWine will announce his plan to begin opening up businesses across Ohio on Monday.

During his Thursday coronavirus briefing, DeWine said the process will be a slow one, in order to make sure customers and employees remain safe during the ongoing pandemic.

The governor also said he must ensure the state has an adequate testing capacity, and the number of hospitalized patients continues to decline.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted added that it won’t be as easy as simply flipping a switch to restart the economy.

The head of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, is urging Ohioans not to be alarmed by an uptick in coronavirus cases.

She says the numbers are growing as testing is expanding across the state.

Marion County has become a coronavirus hot spot in Ohio.

Health officials say the county has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

However, the majority of the 2,161 cases are inmates and staff at the Marion County Correctional Institution.