Governor Unveils ‘Investing In Ohio Initiative’

Governor Mike DeWine on Monday has released his plans for the state budget which includes an initiative to boost the economy.

He was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to unveil the budget proposal which lays out his road map to grow Ohio’s economy.

The governor’s plan calls for small businesses to receive hundreds of millions of dollars to help recover from the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1 billion ‘Investing In Ohio Initiative‘ also includes money to market Ohio as a great place to live and do business.

