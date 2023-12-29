Governor Vetoes Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Youth

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed House Bill 68, a Republican-backed bill that would have banned gender-affirming treatments for minors and transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports.

The governor said these are gut-wrenching decisions that should be made by parents with information from their doctors.

“These tough, tough decisions should not be made by the government. They should not be made by the state of Ohio. They should be made by the people who love these kids the most, and that’s the parents.”

The bill previously passed by large margins in both the Ohio House and Ohio Senate, and lawmakers could seek to override the veto.

