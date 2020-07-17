Governor Vetoes Bill Concerning Health Order Violations

Governor Mike DeWine is making good on his promise to veto a bill that would have prohibited criminal penalties for people who violate state or local health orders.

Currently, the penalty is a $750 fine and up to 90 days in jail for people who violate mask mandates and other measures.

The bill would have required a warning on the first violation and a maximum fine of $150.

DeWine has said the proposed law would prevent officials from taking a firm stand against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers can still override the governor’s veto.