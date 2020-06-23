Governor Wants Space Force HQ In Ohio

(ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine is pushing for the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Force to be located in Ohio.

In a letter to Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John Henderson, DeWine endorsed a nomination letter sent by Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone proposing to locate the headquarters in the Dayton area.

More than two dozen other local officials sent along a letter as well stating that the Dayton area, with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base nearby, is “ideally positioned” to host the facility.

The officials noted the Dayton area’s low cost of living, educated workforce and military member-friendly state laws.

The U.S. Space Force said the decision on where to locate its permanent headquarters will likely be made in early 2021.