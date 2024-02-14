Governor Weighs In On New Bribery Scandal Indictments

(ONN) – Two former FirstEnergy executives, along with former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo – who was nominated for the job by Governor Mike DeWine – have pleaded not guilty in the same bribery scandal that landed former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in prison.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine weighing in on those new indictments for the first time.

“The attorney general has taken action through the grand jury, and as a former county prosecuting attorney I have great confidence in our jury system.”

A pretrial hearing for the men is set for April 19th.

They face a combined 27 felony counts.

Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison last summer.