Governor Would Veto Bill That Restricts Emergency Authority

(ONN) – Governor DeWine says he will veto a bill, sponsored by Republican lawmakers, to strip him and his health director of the power to issue health orders during a pandemic.

The governor calls HB 621 horribly misguided.

“This is a direct attack on public health. It’s a direct attack on the safety of the people of Ohio,” said Governor DeWine.

The Business Fairness Act now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

Another bill targeting state health orders will get consideration next week.

House Bill 618 would require that health orders issued by the governor and state health department be approved by lawmakers in order to take effect.