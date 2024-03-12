Grand Opening Date Set For Findlay ‘Raising Cane’s’ Location

The grand opening date has been announced for Findlay’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The restaurant, which, according to its website, serves “only the most craveable chicken finger meals”, is located in front of the Findlay Village Mall on Tiffin Avenue and is aiming at a Tuesday, March 19th opening.

Raising Cane’s says it doesn’t hold back on its grand opening celebrations and says it will be a fun time.

The Findlay Police Department will have officers on site to help with traffic control.