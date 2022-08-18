Grand Opening For New Event Space At Hillcrest Golf Club

There will be a grand opening celebration for the new event space at Hillcrest Golf Club in Findlay.

Everyone’s welcome to come out Saturday for the grand opening of The Crest Event Center at 800 West Bigelow Avenue.

We spoke with Jeff Seery of Clouse House Golf about how the project came about.

As Jeff mentioned in the audio above, The Crest is a brand new 25,0000-square-foot event space is perfectly suited for music events, sports leagues, corporate meetings and seminars, and wedding receptions.

He says the space will be home to the Oiler Attack club volleyball team.

People attending the grand opening will be greeted by The Wailing Onion food truck, live music provided by The Pinup Project, $1 drafts, discounted drinks, and a raffle.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, August 20th from 4 to 9 at 800 West Bigelow Avenue.