Grand Opening For New Lodge At Camp Berry

The Black Swamp Area Council held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Yammine Lodge at Camp Berry on Tuesday afternoon. (video below)

The new lodge has been designed with multipurpose functionality in mind.

Meeting spaces in the lodge are large enough to host volunteer and youth training education, merit badge courses, Scouting-related meetings/receptions, and year-round use for corporate meetings and family gatherings.

We spoke with Executive Director Marc Kogan after the ribbon cutting.

Users of the meeting space will have access to a catering kitchen, Wi-Fi and audio/visual equipment to support their functions.

Also included in the design is a business center for camp administrative staff and the camp director.

The Findlay Hancock County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new lodge and video of it can be seen below.

Yammine Lodge is located at Camp Berry at 11716 County Road 40 a little south of Findlay.