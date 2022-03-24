Grand Opening Set For Liberty Benton Field House

The Liberty Benton Athletic Boosters and the Capital Campaign Committee are inviting the Liberty Benton community to the grand opening of the new Eagle Field House.

Superintendent Mark Kowalski says the 22,500 square foot indoor turf practice facility will be utilized by all sports, the band and the community.

The new Eagle Field House is located directly behind the new elementary/middle school building that’s being built.

The grand opening of the Eagle Field House will be held on Saturday, April 2nd beginning at 4:15.

There will be limited parking and drop-off in front of the field house.

Golf cart transportation service will be offered from the high school parking lot to the field house.