Grand Reopening Set For Miracle Park Of Findlay

The Grand Reopening celebration for the Miracle League of Findlay Field and Playground is scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd at 11:00 a.m.

The Miracle League of Findlay provides opportunities for children and adults with special needs to play baseball, regardless of their abilities.

New additions include:

– New shade structures over our home plate bleachers.

– New shaded bleacher section in center field to watch and enjoy the games.

– New Zipline playground equipment.

– New recycled benches that have been placed around the entire facility.

– New signage, landscaping and other improvements to begin 2022.

There will be a ribbon-cutting, food and fun for the entire family beginning at 11 a.m.

It’s also opening day for the Spring League and the first game starts at noon.

The Miracle Field of Findlay is a custom baseball field with a cushioned, rubberized surface that allows players with disabilities to experience the game of baseball.

It features wheelchair and walker accessible dugouts and a flat surface to eliminate any barriers to players with restricted mobility or who are visually impaired.

The inclusive playground was designed to welcome children of all abilities and their families.

It provides individuals who are physically, mentally or emotionally challenged the opportunity to enjoy a playground with sensory-stimulating activities, an extensive ramping system and many more features for family and friends to enjoy year round.

The inclusive playground is over 11,000 square feet of surface and has over 55 pieces of equipment.

A major benefit of the playground is that it helps build stronger families by breaking down obstacles along the way.

The Blanchard Valley Health System Miracle Park of Findlay is part of Findlay’s Flag City Sports Complex at 3430 North Main Street.