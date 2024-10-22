Grant Funding To Cover Additional Law Enforcement Training
(ONN) – New state funding will allow for additional law enforcement training.
Ohio’s law enforcement officers can take up to six available traffic safety courses for free thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The courses include training on field sobriety testing, impaired driving enforcement, collision investigation and operating radar among others.
The grant money is available through next September.
Ohio has more than 24,000 law enforcement officers.