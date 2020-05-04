Gravel Lot Next To Library To See Improvements

The gravel lot just south of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will be getting paved.

The lot is owned by Hancock County, and Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says the city, county and library are collaborating on improving the space and the sidewalks around it.

She says the City of Findlay Public Works Department will do the paving work while the county and library cover the cost of materials.

Muryn says the lot is a prime location for public parking especially in light of discussions regarding court expansion and the impacts to parking on the south side of West Main Cross Street.

“As Findlay and the nation come back from the impacts of the pandemic, it is anticipated that parking will once again become a public need.”

She says no capital funding is required for the collaborative effort to improve the lot.