Great Scot Makes Donation To Family Resource Center

Great Scot recently hosted local mental health organizations for their first ever “Nourish Your Mind Day” event at several of their locations.

Family Resource Center was on-site at both Findlay Great Scot locations, as well as a Chief’s Market location in Lima.

Some great discussions were had with customers about the importance of self-care, and information was handed out about the local mental health and substance use disorder services that are available.

As the event was wrapping up, Family Resource Center was surprised with a donation of $10,000 from Great Scot as an investment in the continued work Family Resource Center does to improve the mental wellness of youth, families, and individuals in the communities they serve.

Family Resource Center says events like the one hosted by Great Scot are important in helping to normalize talking about mental health topics.

(Pictured left to right: Brian Giangiordano, On-Site Marketing Coordinator, Great Scot/AR Marketing. John Bindas, President & CEO, Family Resource Center. Julie Needler Anderson, Principal, Great Scot/AR Marketing. Dave Crosser, Community Development Lead, Family Resource Center)