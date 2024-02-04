Great Showing By FFE At Homestead Showcase

Congratulations to Findlay First Edition which had a tremendous showing at the Homestead Showcase in Fort Wayne over the weekend.

Findlay First Edition posted on its Facebook page that it won;

Overall Grand Champions

Overall Best Vocals

Overall Best Choreography

Overall Best Instrumental Combo

Most Dynamic Performer: Matt Giesey

“What a great day at the Homstead Showcase! Thank you to our Homestead friends for hosting an amazing competition. Thank you to all of our fans who made the trip to support us!”