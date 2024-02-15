(From Visit Findlay)

Greater Findlay Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, February 19th and goes through the 25th.

Downtown restaurants, and area eateries alike, will be offering special prix fixe menus all week long for you to indulge in!

Price points are $15, $25, $35, and $45 per diner, and vary per restaurant. No tickets necessary, but reservations suggested at many locations. Dine-In Only.

Head to visitfindlay.com/restaurantweek to see all the participating restaurants and their menus!