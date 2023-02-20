Greater Findlay Restaurant Week is returning for the sixth year in Findlay and Hancock County.

Visit Findlay says around 20 local restaurants are offering three-course meals on a prix-fixe menu at different price points.

Diners are encouraged to try something new or support their favorite restaurants during this special week.

This year Restaurant Week will be held February 20 – 26.

Included in Restaurant Week this year are restaurants in Arlington, Bluffton and Vanlue.

Price points for the participating restaurants are $15, $25, $35, and $45 per diner and vary per restaurant.

Those interested in taking part in Restaurant Week simply need to visit the restaurant of their choice during dinner hours and ask for the Restaurant Week Menu.

Diners will then select one option per course and be charged the restaurant’s set price.

Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks; however, many locations are running drink specials.

Restaurants will also be serving their regular menu.

No tickets are necessary, but reservations are suggested at some locations.

Menus and hours are subject to change without notice.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus, click here.

For more information, call 419-422-3315 or email [email protected]