Green Waste Site Closing For The Season

The City of Findlay is reminding residents that the Green Waste Site will be closing for the season.

The last day for the site will be Saturday, December 7 from 8 to 4.

The Green Waste Site provides a place for city residents to dispose of green waste, such as yard clippings, leaves and fallen tree limbs.

The site is for residents of the City of Findlay only and is not for commercial use.

The Green Waste Site is located at 330 North Cory Street behind the Public Works Department with the entrance near the railroad tracks.