Green Waste Site Opens For The Season

The City of Findlay Green Waste Site opened for the season on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The Green Waste Site is located at 330 North Cory Street, behind the Public Works Department building, with the entrance near the railroad tracks off North Cory Street. Follow the arrow boards.

Hours are Tuesday – Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the location, visit www.findlayohio.com.

The green waste site is for yard waste disposal (such as leaves, brush, limbs, grass) and is available to City of Findlay residents only at no charge.

The green waste site is intended for residential use only. No contractors are permitted to use this site.

Only tree trimmings, brush, leaves, and grass clippings can be dumped in designated areas at the site. Absolutely no bags, trash, or debris other than leaves, brush, limbs, and grass will be accepted.

The City of Findlay will not be responsible for any damage or injury to vehicles or equipment resulting in the loading or unloading of yard debris, mulch, or dirt.