Green Waste Site To Open For A Day

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay Green Waste Site will be open on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 9am-3pm. This is for one day only.

The Green Waste Site is located at 330 North Cory Street, behind the Public Works Department building, with a new entrance this year near the railroad tracks off North Cory Street, follow the arrow boards. For more information on the location, visit www.findlayohio.com.

The green waste site is for yard waste disposal (such as leaves, brush, limbs, grass) and is available to City of Findlay residents only at no charge.

The green waste site is intended for residential use only. No contractors are permitted to use this site.

Only tree trimmings, brush, leaves, and grass clippings can be dumped in designated areas at the site. Absolutely no bags, trash, or debris other than leaves, brush, limbs, and grass will be accepted.

The City of Findlay will not be responsible for any damage or injury to vehicles or equipment resulting in the loading or unloading of yard debris, mulch, or dirt.

The Green Waste Site will reopen for the season on April 2, 2024.