Greenway Trail Extension Project Underway In Findlay

The City of Findlay has begun the Blanchard River Greenway Trail Phase II project.

The shared-use path will start at the existing Greenway Trail on E. Main Cross Street and will extend to the east towards the County Road 236 shared-use path.

The new path will go under the Bright Road overpass, turn south towards State Route 568 and then turn back to the east along State Route 568.

At the Blanchard River, a new pedestrian bridge will be erected just north of the existing bridge to get users across the Blanchard River.

Detailed construction updates will be posted along with the impacted route on the City of Findlay’s website, www.findlayohio.gov, throughout construction.

We spoke with Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn about the project and that audio is below.

The city says traffic will be maintained along State Route 568 during construction by closing the westbound shoulder and allowing vehicles to travel along an eleven-foot-wide lane in the westbound direction, however, a stretch of westbound State Route 568 from County Road 236 extending over the bridge will be closed to traffic at times to give crews access to the river.

Access will be maintained to adjacent properties and businesses for the duration of the project.

A portion of the new path will be within the boundaries of Eastpoint Area and Vogelsong Conservation Preserve.

The parks are designated as a public recreational property that is owned and maintained by the Hancock Park District.

As a designated public recreational property, it is afforded protection under federal law.

Work at this location will occur in the regulated floodplain for the Blanchard River.

Impacts to the floodplain are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels.

The path will also require minor amount of tree removal, as well as work within a designated wetland and work within portions of the Blanchard River.

It is anticipated that the work will result in minor impacts or disruption to the designated areas, the city said.

Once the second phase of the Greenway Trail project is completed users will be able to access the existing Greenway Trail that travels along the Blanchard River within the City of Findlay as well as the multi-use path on County Road 236 that was installed as part of the roadway widening project.

It is expected the path will be available for users in the fall of 2023.

The total construction cost of the project is expected to be $2,749,736 dollars.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will fund $2,200,000 dollars.

The City of Findlay will fund $549,736 dollars.

The project will be carried out by Helms & Sons Excavating Inc. of Findlay, Ohio.

For any questions or comments, please feel free to contact the City of Findlay Engineering Department via phone at 419-424-7121 or email at [email protected]