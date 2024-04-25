Greenway Trail Phase II Completed, Final Phase Coming

The City of Findlay held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the phase II extension of the Blanchard River Greenway Trail.

Phase II takes the Greenway Trail from the Eastpoint Landing by Bright Road eastward along State Route 568 over the Blanchard River and to County Road 236.

After the ribbon-cutting, people took a walk along the trail as part of the mayor’s Move with the Mayor initiative.

We spoke with Mayor Christina Muryn about the Greenway Trail in the video below.

Preparations are underway for the final phase of the Greenway Trail project in Findlay – phase III.

Phase III will be along the north side of State Route 568 and take the trail from County Road 236 out to Township Road 241, the road with the covered bridge and entrance to Riverbend Recreation Area.

The ten-foot-wide multi-use path will be on the north side of State Route 568 and cross over to the south side at Township Road 241.