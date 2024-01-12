Greenway Trail To Expand Again

Preparations are underway for the final phase of the Greenway Trail project in Findlay – phase III.

Phase III will be along the north side of State Route 568 and take the trail from County Road 236 out to Township Road 241, the road with the covered bridge and entrance to Riverbend Recreation Area.

The ten-foot-wide multi-use path will be on the north side of State Route 568 and cross over to the south side at Township Road 241.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says their goal is to create safe paths to increase recreational opportunities.

Construction is anticipated to take place in 2026. The city says 90 to 95 percent of the cost will be covered by the Ohio Department of Transportation with the city covering the rest.

Phase II was recently completed, taking the Greenway Trail over the Blanchard River along State Route 568 and to County Road 236.

Phase I took the trail from the downtown area along East Main Cross Street to Eastpoint Landing near Bright Road.