‘Grief Trails’ Offers Children A Unique Healing Experience

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Area youth can participate in “Grief Trails,” a specialized day camp designed to support children and teens who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

“Grief Trails” is sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, and will take place this July at Challenged Champions Equestrian Center in Ottawa, Ohio.

This year’s program will offer two age-specific sessions, one on Monday, July 21, and the other on Monday, July 28.

Registration for the program is required by Monday, June 2.

To learn more about “Grief Trails,” please visit https://bvhs.info/4l74Mtm today.