Ground Broken On New Childcare Center In McComb

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in McComb for a new childcare facility.

The Little Panthers Learning Center will be located at 321 Park Drive South.

“It will be a blessing for the people living in this community,” said Mayor Cathy Schroll.

“They are scrambling looking for sitters.”

The mayor says some parents go to Findlay and Bluffton for childcare and this new facility will make a big difference in many lives.

Schroll said childcare services, including before and after-school programming, have been among the goals of the current village council.