Group Can Begin Collecting Signatures For Redistricting Amendment

(ONN) – Backers of a proposal to reform Ohio’s troubled political map-making system can begin collecting signatures for 2024.

The Ohio Ballot Board agreed unanimously that the constitutional amendment proposed by the Citizens Not Politicians committee constitutes a single subject.

The committee now has until July 3 to collect the roughly 414,000 signatures required to make the November 2024 ballot.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission currently comprises three statewide officeholders and four state lawmakers.

The amendment would replace the commission with an independent body selected directly by citizens, with members diversified by party affiliation and geography.