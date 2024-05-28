Group Holding Town Hall On Allen Township Zoning

The group Allen Township Neighbors is inviting people to attend a town hall on Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at Van Buren Presbyterian Church at 207 West Market Street.

At the meeting, the group says it will be discussing why it is important that it zone Allen Township and how as a community it can better control stable growth between commercial and residential/agricultural.

“The residents of Hancock County, particularly those in unzoned townships, need to be aware and informed of the current situation Allen Township is facing.”

The group says Allen Township is fighting to remain intact, despite multiple annexations and proposed large-scale industrial changes.

“If the residents of Allen Township want their neighborhood to be around for the next generation, considering zoning is necessary,” the group said.

The town hall meeting will be held at the Van Buren Presbyterian Church at 207 West Market Street in Van Buren on Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.