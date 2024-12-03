Group Seeking Amendment To Ohio Constitution To End Qualified Immunity

(ONN) – A proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution would make it easier to sue police and other public employees.

The Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity has been approved to begin collecting signatures to qualify a proposed Ohio constitutional amendment initiative for the fall 2025 ballot.

The campaign seeks to end legal immunity for police, prosecutors, teachers and other public employees from civil lawsuits.

The group needs 413,487 signatures by the first week of July to get the issue on the ballot.

The Dayton Daily News reports that if passed, the amendment would eliminate every immunity that the government enjoys at the people’s expense.