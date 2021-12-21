Group Submits Signatures To Get Ohio Legislature To Consider Recreational Marijuana

(ONN) – A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Ohio is now headed to the state legislature for consideration after receiving more than 206,000 voter signatures.

Once the signatures are verified, lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse have four months to either pass the bill, pass an amended version or not pass it at all.

The proposal would allow Ohio adults over the age of 21 to buy and have two and a half ounces of cannabis or 15 grams of concentrates.

In 2015, voters rejected a proposed constitutional amendment for Ohio that would have paved the way for recreational marijuana.