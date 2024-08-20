Group Sues Over ‘Misleading’ Ballot Language In Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment

(ONN) – The ballot language in Ohio Issue 1 has been called into question ahead of the November election.

The group ‘Citizens Not Politicians’ filed a legal challenge with the Ohio Supreme Court over the wording of Issue 1 in the November election.

The group says the language inserted into the redistricting amendment by Secretary of State Frank LaRose is misleading and includes biased language that deliberately encourages voters to reject the amendment.

Issue 1 seeks to remove politicians from the redistricting process and create an independent commission in an effort to eliminate gerrymandering and draw fairer districts.

All of this is in regard to congressional and state legislative district maps that allegedly favor Republicans.

According to the Ohio Constitution, ballot language cannot mislead, deceive, or defraud the voters.

The court will decide.