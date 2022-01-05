Group Sues Over Ohio’s School Voucher System

(ONN) – A lawsuit argues that Ohio’s school voucher system is unconstitutional because it’s creating a separate system of funding private schools with public dollars.

A group called Vouchers Hurt Ohio is comprised of about 100 school districts suing to stop and reverse Ohio’s EdChoice program. Click here for a list of schools in the coalition.

The districts filed a lawsuit this week against the Ohio Department of Education and state education board, arguing that vouchers are being mostly used by non-minority students, even though the program was meant to assist economically disadvantaged minority students.

Voucher supporters call the complaint an attack on parents making the best decision for their children.