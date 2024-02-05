Group Suing Ohio AG Over Rejection Of Voters Rights Amendment

(ONN) – A civil rights group is suing Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost after he rejected their attempts to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot for a second time.

The amendment, called the Ohio Voters Bill of Rights, looks to add more drop boxes for ballots, allow other forms of ID besides Ohio issued IDs, allow same day registration, and extend voting hours.

Deidra Reese is voter engagement director for the Ohio Organizing Collaborative.

“We have seen in this state laws and procedures put into place that really are creating unreasonable barriers and impediments.”

Reese says, currently, they will wait for the Supreme Court to make a decision.

She hopes they will be able to get the amendment on the ballot in November.