Group Suing Over Abortion Amendment Ballot Language

(ONN) – Ohioans will decide in November whether to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution, but the wording that will appear on the ballot is now the subject of a legal fight.

The group pushing for abortion rights to be protected in Ohio is now suing the Ohio Ballot Board for the language used on the November ballot.

In the lawsuit it says the ballot language used to describe the amendment that will be on the ballot this fall is unlawful and an effort to mislead voters.

The lawsuit has been filed with the state supreme court.