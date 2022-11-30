Groups Protesting Proposal By Ohio SOS

(ONN) – Opponents of a proposal to make it harder for citizens to amend the Ohio Constitution are vowing to unleash the same activist coalition against it that repealed an anti-union law last decade.

Groups including the union-backed organization We Are Ohio criticized what Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has dubbed the Ohio Constitution Protection amendment.

Opponents held a news conference and called the proposal a slap in the face to Ohio residents.

A joint resolution moving through the lame duck session would ask voters to require a 60 percent supermajority to approve future citizen-initiated amendments, instead of a simple majority.

The same standard would not apply to constitutional amendments advanced by lawmakers, which would still require a simple majority to pass.