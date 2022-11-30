Groups Protesting Proposal By Ohio SOS
(ONN) – Opponents of a proposal to make it harder for citizens to amend the Ohio Constitution are vowing to unleash the same activist coalition against it that repealed an anti-union law last decade.
Groups including the union-backed organization We Are Ohio criticized what Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has dubbed the Ohio Constitution Protection amendment.
Opponents held a news conference and called the proposal a slap in the face to Ohio residents.
A joint resolution moving through the lame duck session would ask voters to require a 60 percent supermajority to approve future citizen-initiated amendments, instead of a simple majority.
The same standard would not apply to constitutional amendments advanced by lawmakers, which would still require a simple majority to pass.
I'm just going to note that Kansas supported abortion rights with a 59% majority.
I'm sure Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's proposal to require a 60% supermajority for amending the Ohio Constitution has nothing to do with that though. https://t.co/OQXz3w6Etw
— David DeWitt (@DC_DeWitt) November 29, 2022