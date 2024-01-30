Guardians Talk Upcoming Season During Findlay Visit

The Cleveland Guardians were in Findlay to talk with Guardians affiliate WFIN staff and broadcast sponsors about the previous season and the expectations for the upcoming season.

Sr. VP of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio and analyst and host of the Guardians Radio Network Jim Rosenhaus spoke during the event at the Findlay Inn and Conference Center.

The two shared the franchise’s philosophy for developing a winning program, shared expectations for the upcoming season, and highlighted some exciting renovations to Progressive Field.

They also mentioned why the Guardians’ home opener on April 8th against the White Sox doesn’t have a start time yet. That’s because that’s the day of the total solar eclipse and they’re still deciding on the best time to play the game.

The Guardians kick off their regular season schedule at the Athletics on March 28th.