Guests Required To Follow Safety Guidelines As Mall Reopens

The Findlay Mall is reopening on Tuesday, the first day that retail establishments in Ohio are being allowed to welcome back customers.

The mall says customers will notice some changes due to the pandemic.

People are required to maintain social distancing of at least six feet away from others.

Face masks are highly encouraged for use in the mall and may be required by individual stores.

No unaccompanied minors under the age of 16 will be permitted in the mall.

The mall says the common area benches and tables have been removed and the public play area is closed.

Doors will not be unlocked early for mall walking but walkers are welcome to utilize the mall during revised operating hours if social distancing practices are followed.

Those hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to six on Sunday.

Individual store hours may vary and some stores may have a delayed opening date.