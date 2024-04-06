Gunshots Exchanged Between Individuals In Findlay

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E Foulke Ave. at 4:22 Saturday morning for reports of several shots fired in the area.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined several shots were exchanged between individuals and damage to property was discovered.

At this time, no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

If there is anyone with information, please contact the Findlay Police Department.