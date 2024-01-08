Gunshots Go Through Ceiling Of Apartment

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, around 4:30 pm, Tiffin Police Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a resident in the 100 block of Sycamore St. The caller reported two gunshots from an upstairs apartment penetrating his ceiling and entering his apartment.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the report, secured the area, and initiated communication attempts with the occupants of the upstairs apartment. The Black Swamp Emergency Service Unit (BSESU) was activated for assistance.

Around 5:10 pm, five juveniles voluntarily descended from the upstairs apartment and surrendered to Tiffin Officers. They disclosed the presence of an adult male inside who refused to come out. Confirmation was received that a firearm was in the upstairs apartment, and shots had indeed been fired. At approximately 5:40 pm, after further negotiations, the adult male agreed to exit the apartment and surrendered to the BSESU.

At 5:45 pm, the adult male was arrested and transported to the Seneca County Jail on a separate arrest warrant. Following the arrest, the BSESU conducted a preliminary search to ensure the safety of the upstairs apartment. Subsequently, Tiffin Detectives executed a search warrant to collect the firearm and any other relevant evidence from the scene.

Gratitude is extended to the Tiffin Officers, Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies, Fostoria Police and Fire Departments, and the Black Swamp Emergency Service Unit for their collaboration. We are relieved that the resolution was achieved peacefully without harm to officers or civilians.

Thank you,

Tiffin Police Chief David W. Pauly