Gyms Suing Ohio Over Reopening Plan

A total of 35 boutique-style gyms in Ohio are suing Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton as well as the Lake County General Health District.

Filed this week in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas, the 85-page complaint rails on Acton for her Stay Safe Ohio order that allows some non-essential businesses to open, but not gyms.

The businesses are being represented by a Columbus group 1851 Center for Constitutional Law which says gyms can open and operate safely if given the chance.

The suit asks that all gyms reopen immediately, with safety measures in place.