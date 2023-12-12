H2Ohio Program Expanding To Include Rivers

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced an expansion of the H2Ohio program.

The goal of the program is to use research to improve water quality in the state.

Since it began four years ago, the program has focused on low-income areas and algae runoff into Lake Erie.

Now, with this expansion, the program will expand to help improve and maintain the state’s largest rivers including the Blanchard River.

As part of the H2Ohio Rivers program, Ohio will become the first state in the nation to undergo a statewide survey to measure its rivers for the existence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances.

The expansion of H2Ohio is funded by the General Assembly who awarded the program $270 million in funding.