Habitat Begins Construction On Milestone Builds 50 and 51

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held wall-raising ceremonies over the weekend for their two new builds, homes 50 and 51.

Executive Director Wendy McCormick says Home 50 is being funded and built by the employees of Whirlpool Findlay Operations, while Home 51 is designated as the Signature Home and is being built in part by the many donors who participated and bought a “piece of the house” during last year’s Signature Fundraiser with hundreds of area volunteers serving as the crew.

The new homes are being built on Olney Avenue in Findlay.

Construction of the homes will be conducted simultaneously and completed in six weeks.

