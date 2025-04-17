Habitat FOC Manager Completes Leaders USA Program

(From Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County announces that Dustin Fuller, Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) Manager, has successfully completed the Obama Foundation Leaders USA program. Fuller was among more than 200 leaders selected globally to join.

The program trained participants around the world in leadership development and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Fuller (pictured below) was one of just 100 leaders completing the U.S. program.

Serving as the Habitat FOC Manager since March 2021, Fuller developed and is rapidly growing this much-needed free financial literacy service in Hancock County. Prior to joining Habitat, he served as the Financial Opportunity Center Manager for the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission for nearly five years and in several capacities for a variety of not-for-profit organizations.

“The opportunity to complete the Leaders USA program has strengthened my resolve to bridge political or philosophical gaps through the cultivation of shared values to co-create solutions to the complex problems that face our community and our country,” said Fuller. “This program exposed me to new perspectives, new ideas, and expanded my network to include so many changemakers doing incredible work.”

As part of the six-month Obama Foundation Leaders program, Fuller was among other dedicated changemakers who convened virtually each week for interactive sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community.