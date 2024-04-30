Habitat For Humanity Acquires Land For Neighborhood Development

(From Habitat for Humanity)

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County has acquired land within the Krystal Ridge subdivision on the north side of Findlay where it will construct 20 safe and affordable homes for its partner families.

“We are so grateful to James Koehler, the Koehler Family and Tom Croy Jr. for partnering with us to build this neighborhood,” says Habitat for Humanity Director Wendy McCormick. “This partnership enables us to launch our first neighborhood initiative during our 25th year in 2025.”

During the course of three years the 20 homes will be constructed, emulating similar Habitat neighborhood projects developed in other communities across the United States.

“The Croy and Koehler families have a long history of residential development in the City of Findlay/Hancock County area. Both groups have strived to provide quality housing opportunities through residential subdivision development and home construction,” says James C. Koehler II. “It gives us great satisfaction to be able to create this opportunity for Habitat for Humanity and we wish them all the best in further developing the Krystal Ridge subdivision.”

This neighborhood will assist in reducing the current affordable housing deficit in the community. According to the most recent housing study released earlier this Spring, Findlay needs 150 single-family homes, costing less than $200,000, constructed during the next five years.

“This initiative will demonstrate the feasibility of a larger Habitat neighborhood in the Findlay community,” says Scott Rhodes, Past President of the Habitat for Humanity Findlay/Hancock County Board of Directors. “We continue to seek out other neighborhood development opportunities to further our mission.”

Beginning in 2025, the Findlay/Hancock County affiliate is planning to build six homes annually. To qualify, partner families must:

o have a steady income

o live in substandard housing

o receive financial education and coaching through Habitat’s Financial Opportunity Center

o be a US Citizen

o exhibit the ability to pay the home’s mortgage to Habitat

o invest at least 400 sweat equity hours building their own homes and volunteering for other Habitat projects

“Habitat is a community-building organization. We know that people in community are strengthened and when that happens the whole community is improved,” says McCormick. “Research shows Habitat homeownership decreases crime rates, increases graduation rates, improves mental health and wellness, and enables families to be independent and self-reliant, free from government aid. These benefits lift-up our entire community.”

Habitat is currently amidst its Spring Build season with Homes #58 and #59 underway. More than 600 volunteers are working under the guidance of construction professionals and alongside the owners of these homes as well as future Habitat homeowners.